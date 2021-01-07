STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise tax on molasses challenged in Orissa High Court

Excise tax imposed by the State government on molasses used in cattle feed manufacturing has been challenged in the Orissa High Court.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:52 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Excise tax imposed by the State government on molasses used in cattle feed manufacturing has been challenged in the Orissa High Court. The excise tax is being charged under the Odisha Excise Act which includes molasses in the category of intoxicants. Proprietor of a cattle feed manufacturing unit at Kantabanji in Balangir district Gajananda Agarwal has challenged the tax on molasses without giving any relaxation for use like production of cattle feed.. 

A byproduct of the sugar-making process, molasses is a concentrated juice from sugarcane or raw cane sugar in a concentrated solution after varying amounts of sucrose have been removed. The petitioner claimed that molasses is an essential ingredient of cattle feed generated from rice huller bran. Cattle feed is prepared by mixing rice huller bran with molasses in 7:3 ratio, the petition read.

He has sought the Court’s direction to the State government not to treat molasses in the category of excisable goods when it is purchased for manufacturing cattle feed. The petition has named the Secretary, Department of Exercise and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Department of Central Excise and Customs under Union Finance Ministry as respondents.

