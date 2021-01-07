Gangadhar Meher University all set to resume classes from January 11

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the government announcing to reopen institutions of higher education across the State for final year students, the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has started preparations to resume under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) classes.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “The preparatory meeting to reopen the university was held on Tuesday. We have issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to resume classes which will be organised as per UGC guidelines. All Covid protocols will be followed to ensure safety of students.”

UG and PG final year courses have around 1,000 students who will be attending classes from January 11. Similarly, around 200 students will be accommodated in seven hostels of GMU. Pati said as less number of students will stay in hostels, it will be easier to maintain social distancing.

Not more than two students will be accommodated in one room of a hostel. Besides, at least one room will be designated as an emergency room which will be used for isolation purpose if any student shows Covid like symptoms. The classrooms and hostel premises will be sanitised at regular intervals.

The students will mandatorily wear mask while attending classes and sanitise hands regularly. The seating arrangement will be made ensuring social distancing. The SOP issued for the purpose will be uploaded on GMU website and also shared among students through WhatsApp.Pati said physical classes will be conducted to cover the remaining syllabus and clear doubts of students on topics covered during online classes.