Gloom pervades IGH as bereaved families grieve

We rushed to the hospital but it was too late. Our world has come crashing down." She held the RSP management and the contract firm responsible for the incident.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Inconsolable cries and heartrending wails of grieving kin rent the air, turning the atmosphere sombre at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where bodies of the four victims of the gas tragedy at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) were kept following the mishap on Wednesday. 

No sooner the news of the gas leak spread, worried family members accompanied by relatives of the four deceased contractual workers landed at IGH only to suffer heartbreak at the sight of their bodies. 
Breaking into tears, relative of a victim said, “We were informed about the incident in the morning.

We rushed to the hospital but it was too late. Our world has come crashing down.” She held the RSP management and the contract firm responsible for the incident.  Prashant (28), son of deceased worker Rabindra Sahoo, said his family came to know about the mishap at around 11 am.

“My father’s death has shattered us. Nothing can replace his loss but we are not satisfied with the compensation,” he said and abruptly snapped the conversation. 
 

