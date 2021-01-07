STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalco’s ITI gift yet to reach tribal youths of Damanjodi

Published: 07th January 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-constructed building of the ITI at Marichamal I Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Eleven years after foundation stone for an industrial training institute (ITI) sponsored by National Aluminum Company Limited was laid at Marichamal in Damanjodi, it is yet to be made operational, leaving rural tribal youths deprived of technical education.

Funded by Nalco Foundation, Navaratna PSU’s CSR unit, the ITI’s foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2009. Subsequently, Nalco released `2 crore for the proposed institute in 2012. However, the ITI is yet to be made functional despite completion of almost all the work.

The ITI was proposed with an aim to impart technical education to rural youths of Damanjodi sector for enhancing their employability. After its announcement, the proposal was welcomed in the region as it was a significant step in mainstreaming the tribal youths by equipping them with vocational skills. 

After the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Odisha accorded approval for establishment of the institute, Nalco released `2 crore for construction of the building. In 2012, Nalco authorities handed over a cheque to then Chief Secretary BK Patnaik. 

While the building has been completed, the ITI is yet to be functional for lack of coordination between the district and Nalco officials, sources said. Nalco general manager (H&A) Amarendra Mishra said the company has provided financial support to the district administration for the ITI’s infrastructure development. It is in no way connected with managing the institute. 

Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra said construction work of the building is almost over. The authorities executing the project are yet to hand over the building to the district administration. As soon as it is done, the ITI will be made operational after consulting the DTET, he added.

