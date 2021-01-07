Odisha BJP in-charge meets Mahanga double murder victims’ kin

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari Thursday visited Nrutanga village and met family members of deceased Kulamani Baral and Dibyasingh Baral.

Accompanied by BJP’s state president Samir Mohanty, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan and several other party leaders, Purandeswari held discussion with the deceased duos’ sons Ramakanta Baral and Gagan Bihari Baral and also visited the murder spot on the way.

Later holding a press meet, she lashed out at the Odisha government over the brutal murder of two party leaders because of political rivalry in Mahanga in the Cuttack district.

“Two years back, a BJP worker Bikash Jena was murdered in the same village over political rivalry. Again, our two party workers Kulamani and Dibyasingh were brutally murdered recently for exposing corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The incident has reflected the laxity in maintaining the law and order situation in the State. It has also exposed that the Odisha government is mired in corruption,” she said.

Raising questions as to why Law Minister Pratap Jena is not being arrested even though the deceased family members have made him accused of conspiring in the FIR, Purandeswari urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to deliver justice. "Otherwise, people will lose faith over the government," she said.

“We are with the families of the deceased Kulamani and Dibyasingh and will continue our fight till justice is delivered to them.