STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP in-charge meets Mahanga double murder victims’ kin

She lashed out at the Odisha government over the brutal murder of two party leaders because of political rivalry in the Cuttack district. 

Published: 07th January 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari meeting deceased Kulamani Baral's son Ramakant (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari Thursday visited Nrutanga village and met family members of deceased Kulamani Baral and Dibyasingh Baral.

Accompanied by BJP’s state president Samir Mohanty, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan and several other party leaders, Purandeswari held discussion with the deceased duos’ sons Ramakanta Baral and Gagan Bihari Baral and also visited the murder spot on the way. 

Later holding a press meet, she lashed out at the Odisha government over the brutal murder of two party leaders because of political rivalry in Mahanga in the Cuttack district. 

“Two years back, a BJP worker Bikash Jena was murdered in the same village over political rivalry. Again, our two party workers Kulamani and Dibyasingh were brutally murdered recently for exposing corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The incident has reflected the laxity in maintaining the law and order situation in the State. It has also exposed that the Odisha government is mired in corruption,” she said.

Raising questions as to why Law Minister Pratap Jena is not being arrested even though the deceased family members have made him accused of conspiring in the FIR, Purandeswari urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to deliver justice.  "Otherwise, people will lose faith over the government," she said.

“We are with the families of the deceased Kulamani and Dibyasingh and will continue our fight till justice is delivered to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leader's murder Odisha BJP leader's murder D Purandeswari Odisha Odisha BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp