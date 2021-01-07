Odisha reports 230 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With 230 more people testing positive for the infection, Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Thursday mounted to 3,31,151, while one more fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,888, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in 23 of the state's 30 districts, with 134 reported from different quarantine centres and 96 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 30 new cases followed by Angul (24) and Bolangir (18).

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed that one COVID-19 positive patient in Khurda district succumbed to the infection.

Apart from 1,888 fatalities reported so far, 53 other COVID-19 patients also died in the state due to comorbidities.

Of the total 1,888 fatalities, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part alone accounted for 327 deaths followed by Ganjam (247), Sundergarh (167), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117).

Twenty-five other districts reported less than 100 fatalities, he said.

The state now has 2,202 active cases, while 3,27,008 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has so far conducted over 70.86 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 21,652 on Wednesday.

The state's positivity rate now stands at 4.67 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.