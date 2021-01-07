STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports 230 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death 

The new cases were detected in 23 of the state's 30 districts, with 134 reported from different quarantine centres and 96 are local contact cases.

Published: 07th January 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With 230 more people testing positive for the infection, Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Thursday mounted to 3,31,151, while one more fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,888, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in 23 of the state's 30 districts, with 134 reported from different quarantine centres and 96 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 30 new cases followed by Angul (24) and Bolangir (18).

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed that one COVID-19 positive patient in Khurda district succumbed to the infection.

Apart from 1,888 fatalities reported so far, 53 other COVID-19 patients also died in the state due to comorbidities.

Of the total 1,888 fatalities, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part alone accounted for 327 deaths followed by Ganjam (247), Sundergarh (167), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117).

Twenty-five other districts reported less than 100 fatalities, he said.

The state now has 2,202 active cases, while 3,27,008 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has so far conducted over 70.86 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 21,652 on Wednesday.

The state's positivity rate now stands at 4.67 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp