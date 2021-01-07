STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to receive Covid-19 vaccine directly from supplier

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Collectors have been asked to finalise the selection of session sites by January 10 for this phase vaccination.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine India

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among 19 states and UTs which will receive the Covid-19 vaccine from the supplier/manufacturer in the first phase. The vaccine is expected to arrive in the State next week. In the first phase, Odisha requires around seven lakh doses of vaccine to be administered to 3,28,560 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) and ICDS functionaries.

As per the cold chain management guideline, once the vaccine is airlifted from the manufacturer to the State Capital, the vials will be taken to the State vaccine store and then transported to regional vaccine stores at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Ganjam, Balasore, Balangir, Kandhamal, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh through special vans.

The vaccine will be dispatched to 32 district vaccine stores from the regional stores. The vials will be taken to session sites in the ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs). All arrangements have been done as per the cold chain protocol, said Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahi.     

The State government made it clear that the HCWs enrolled in the Co-WIN portal will be vaccinated in the first phase. The State and Central police forces, home guards and civil defence personnel, disaster management volunteers, prison staff and municipal workers will be administered vaccine in the second phase.

While the State has received 21 lakh syringes and 24 ILRs, the Centre would supply 315 ILRs, 41 deep freezers, six walk-in-coolers, two walk-in freezers by March 31. The Odisha State Medical Corporation has procured 1006 ILRs, 30 deep freezers and 7331 needle destroyers. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Collectors have been asked to finalise the selection of session sites by January 10 for this phase vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp