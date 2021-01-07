Second inquiry committee formed to probe Rourkela gas leak, another officer suspended

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) continues to be under attack from various quarters for the deaths of four contract workers in a gas leak on Wednesday, the SAIL corporate office has formed another inquiry committee.

This is in addition to the three-member inquiry committee of the RSP comprising three Chief General Managers (CGMs) already investigating the fatal accident.

Sources said SAIL’s four-member committee led by the Executive Director of the Bokaro Steel Plant is likely to start its inquiry from Friday.

Meanwhile, after suspending the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Energy Management Department Gopabandhu Barik and DMG of CCD (Mechanical) N Das shortly after the incident, the RSP management also placed the Assistant Manager (Safety) Smruti Ranjan Sahu under suspension on Wednesday night.

Reliable sources said after a preliminary inquiry, it appeared that negligence in safety adherence led to the fatal mishap at 9.15 am on Wednesday. Piecing together the sequence of events, they said the deceased workers, Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55), Rabindra Sahoo (59), Abhimanyu Sahu (33) and Brahmananda Panda (51) were engaged by contract firm Star Construction for maintenance of the gas pipeline of the Coal Chemical Department (CCD).

They said for blanking job, three of them were opening flange bolts of a CO gas pipeline attached to the Gas Mixing Tank at Site A of the CCD on a height of about 15 feet. As some entrapped gas in the pipeline rushed out causing them severe asphyxiation three workers present near the bolts collapsed on the attached platform.

Panda who was below the platform watched them collapsing and rushed to them but also fell unconscious, adding all four were given gas masks, but none were apparently wearing them and there was no safety officer at the site to monitor safety guidelines.