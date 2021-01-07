STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Students should get free face masks: OSCPCR

Accordingly she asked the SME department to ensure free distribution of masks and setting up of hand wash points with provision of water and soap in schools prior to reopening.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

masks

A worker carries face masks to distribute to local residents, outside a mobile COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH schools reopening for Class X and XII students from January 8, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday suggested a slew of measures including free distribution of reusable face masks to the students and circulation of Covid safety manual among them. 

The Commission said in a survey carried out by it with the help of civil society organisations it has found 85 per cent students and parents want the schools to be reopened. It, however, suggested that schools must hold talks with parents and inform them about the measures put in place for commencement of classes in physical mode.  

“Before reopening of schools the school management committees and parents need to be consulted and should be informed (by the school authority) about the arrangements done for it. They also need to be oriented about dos and don’ts while they send their wards to school,” wrote OSCPCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan in a letter to School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrata Sahu. Sahu said during the survey, intended to study the impact of Covid-19 on learning, children and parents suggested use of face masks, hand wash and temperature screening prior to entry into schools. 

Accordingly, she asked the SME department to ensure free distribution of masks and setting up of hand wash points with provision of water and soap in schools prior to reopening. “Everyone needs to be informed as to what they should do to stay safe and healthy at schools. Cleaning and sanitisation of each and every space on school premises including the kitchen, laboratories and library need to be ensured and verified,” she said. 

The Child Rights Commission Chairperson also stressed on counselling support to students and staff to relieve their stress, anxiety, grief and worry during this period. “Schools should be provided with contact details of counsellors available in different departments of the districts to take expert view as and when required. The teachers should also be oriented on the basics of psychosocial counselling,” Pradhan recommended. The OSCPCR also recommended the department to launch a special drive at school level involving school management committees to increase enrolment and reduce dropout.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
schools reopening OSCPCR face mask
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp