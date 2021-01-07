Students should get free face masks: OSCPCR

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH schools reopening for Class X and XII students from January 8, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday suggested a slew of measures including free distribution of reusable face masks to the students and circulation of Covid safety manual among them.

The Commission said in a survey carried out by it with the help of civil society organisations it has found 85 per cent students and parents want the schools to be reopened. It, however, suggested that schools must hold talks with parents and inform them about the measures put in place for commencement of classes in physical mode.

“Before reopening of schools the school management committees and parents need to be consulted and should be informed (by the school authority) about the arrangements done for it. They also need to be oriented about dos and don’ts while they send their wards to school,” wrote OSCPCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan in a letter to School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrata Sahu. Sahu said during the survey, intended to study the impact of Covid-19 on learning, children and parents suggested use of face masks, hand wash and temperature screening prior to entry into schools.

Accordingly, she asked the SME department to ensure free distribution of masks and setting up of hand wash points with provision of water and soap in schools prior to reopening. “Everyone needs to be informed as to what they should do to stay safe and healthy at schools. Cleaning and sanitisation of each and every space on school premises including the kitchen, laboratories and library need to be ensured and verified,” she said.

The Child Rights Commission Chairperson also stressed on counselling support to students and staff to relieve their stress, anxiety, grief and worry during this period. “Schools should be provided with contact details of counsellors available in different departments of the districts to take expert view as and when required. The teachers should also be oriented on the basics of psychosocial counselling,” Pradhan recommended. The OSCPCR also recommended the department to launch a special drive at school level involving school management committees to increase enrolment and reduce dropout.