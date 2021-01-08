STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After 15 years in jail, life convict acquitted of murder

Dhruba Charan Das of Niali area in Cuttack district was convicted for the murder. He has been in jail since the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2005.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A life convict, who continued to be in custody as he was unable to afford `25,000 set as condition by the Orissa High Court for his release over nine years ago, was acquitted of charges of killing his wife on Monday, paving the way for his release from jail after 15 years.

Dhruba Charan Das of Niali area in Cuttack district was convicted for the murder. He has been in jail since the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2005.He had filed a criminal appeal challenging his conviction in the same year. On June 23, 2011, the High Court directed his release on the condition that he shall deposit a sum of `25, 000 in any nationalised bank or post office in the name of his child (son) for a period of seven years. But he had not been able to carry out the condition all these years. His case came to light when on October 16, 2020 he filed the application for modification of the condition that the order cannot be carried out as his son had died on July 18, 2020. 

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho declined to modify the order. However, the bench allowed his appeal in part on Monday saying, “Since genuine and reasonable doubt arises regarding complicity of the appellant in commission of the crime of murder, the appellant should be extended the benefit of doubt.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp