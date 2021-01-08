After 15 years in jail, life convict acquitted of murder

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A life convict, who continued to be in custody as he was unable to afford `25,000 set as condition by the Orissa High Court for his release over nine years ago, was acquitted of charges of killing his wife on Monday, paving the way for his release from jail after 15 years.

Dhruba Charan Das of Niali area in Cuttack district was convicted for the murder. He has been in jail since the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2005.He had filed a criminal appeal challenging his conviction in the same year. On June 23, 2011, the High Court directed his release on the condition that he shall deposit a sum of `25, 000 in any nationalised bank or post office in the name of his child (son) for a period of seven years. But he had not been able to carry out the condition all these years. His case came to light when on October 16, 2020 he filed the application for modification of the condition that the order cannot be carried out as his son had died on July 18, 2020.

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho declined to modify the order. However, the bench allowed his appeal in part on Monday saying, “Since genuine and reasonable doubt arises regarding complicity of the appellant in commission of the crime of murder, the appellant should be extended the benefit of doubt.”