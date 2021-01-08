‘Annapurna’ launched by Aparajita to feed the needy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday launched ‘Annapurna’, a trust that will provide free food to people in need and work to make poor self-sufficient in food. The initiative aims at eradicating hunger from the society. Initially, the trust will work in the Capital City and gradually extend its service to other parts of the State.

The trust has been formed with five organisations, Rotary International District 3262, So Am I Foundation, Umesh Khandelwal Foundation, Youth for Action and Art of Living Foundation. Sarangi, the chief advisor of the trust, said the new organisation will provide healthy food to poor in need and work towards empowering them to fight hunger. Meal will be served to them on time, she said.

A survey was carried out in November last year in public places such as railway station, bus stand, markets and temple peripheries to identify those who are deprived of food. Accordingly, funds have been raised to provide meal to them free of cost.

The trust with the help of donors from Odisha and outside, including a few from abroad, has been able to collect `40 lakh for the purpose.Chidatmika Khatua from So Am I, Debasis Nayak from Youth For Action, Bholanath Jena from Art of Living, Umesh Khandelwal and Rotary district governor SR Mishra were present during the launch and unveiling of logo.