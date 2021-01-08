STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI to complete Bhanja Palace revamp this year

Sitting on the banks of Budhabalanga river and surrounded by forests, the palace’s geographical location made it almost impregnable.

The Rasikaray temple on premises of Bhanja Palace in Haripur village | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as the Covid-19 outbreak put a brake on the ongoing conservation and restoration of Bhanja Palace in Haripur village, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to complete the pending works this year. On January 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a digital plaque at the entrance of Bhanja palace to mark commencement of restoration work of the historic structure, which is the only AS I protected monument in Mayurbhanj district.

Also known as the Leaning Palace,’ its revamp was envisaged at a cost of `40 lakh. ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik said conservation work at the site started immediately after the PM announced the project. Spread over 25 acre of land, the palace which comprises a fort, several temples and other structures was built by the erstwhile king of Mayurbhanj, Maharaja Harihar Bhanja in 1400 in the aftermath of attack by ruler of Tughlaq dynasty, Firuz Shah on Khiching in 1361.

Sitting on the banks of Budhabalanga river and surrounded by forests, the palace’s geographical location made it almost impregnable. It still has the Jagannath and Rasikaray temples and the fort and a gate. The Rasikaray temple’s terracotta architecture is unique. Malik informed that while conservation of the fort, Rasikaray temple and the gate has been completed, landscaping of the entire site was planned in 2020. “However, we could not carry out any work last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, we have included the landscaping project in our conservation plans”, he added. Popular among researchers, it is believed that the palace was home to antiques. A major portion of the fort is almost sinking while walls have developed cracks. Different parts of the palace are at various stages of dilapidation seeking immediate restoration.

Once the Leaning palace drew tourists from and outside the State but the footfall dwindled as no restoration work of the palace was done till the Prime Minister made the announcement two years back. Locals say Jagannath and Rasikaray temples have survived and so have the parts of the fort and the main gate but another temple could not. The complex used to have several secret chambers, rare artifacts and weapons used by the then rulers and kings and there is a possibility of discovery of more collections of antiquities if excavations are undertaken.

