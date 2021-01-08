STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cinema halls to reopen in Odisha today after nine months

After remaining shut for nine months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, cinema halls and multiplexes will be reopening in the State from Friday.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Cinema Halls

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for nine months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, cinema halls and multiplexes will be reopening in the State from Friday. The State government had allowed theatres to open from January 1 with Covid safety norms in place. But, most of the theatres decided to reopen from January 8 after making all necessary provisions.

While the development brings cheer among moviegoers, watching film on big screens would not be the same experience with several restrictions in place. Complying to the guidelines, halls will open only with 50 per cent occupancy and adequate social distancing. Use of facemask, hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be mandatory for all prior to their entry.

People with Covid- 19 symptoms will not be allowed in. “People will have to maintain one-seat distance from each other. The seat between two persons will be marked as ‘not to be occupied’,” said Binod Samal, a staff from Keshari cinema hall in the city. No food from outside will be allowed and hall will be sanitised after every show. There will also be staggered entry to avoid gathering outside hall, Binod added.

While Cinepolis in Rasulgarh has reopened earlier this week, multiplex chain INOX will resume its operations at DN Regalia mall and Symphony mall on January 8, BMC-Bhawani mall on January 10 and SGBL square mall in Cuttack on January 9. INOX has announced to offer private screenings for smaller groups of friends and families where it will screen movie as per their choice. It has also planned to introduce immunity boosters in its menu in near future.

Sources said ticket price in most of the theatres remain same, while online booking and payment in digital mode will be encouraged. Meanwhile, in the absence of new theatrical releases, theatres are planning to screen films that had been released in the earlier weeks. Cinema hall owners are also apprehensive about their business as the maximum guests to be allowed will be half of the capacity of the hall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 multiplexes cinema halls
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp