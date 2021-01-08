Government orders probe into ASO selection blunder

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in selection of around 100 assistant section officers (ASOs) by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).Over four years into government service, the selection faux pas of the OPSC was noticed after the Home department released the tentative gradation list of ASOs working in different departments in Lok Seva Bhawan on November 20, 2020. These candidates were erroneously selected even though they do not meet the eligibility criteria like qualifications and age.

“This department is in receipt of a number of petitions where it has been alleged that the candidates, who did not have the eligibility criteria of bachelor’s degree as on the dateline fixed for submission of complete application vide OPSC advertisement in October 2012, have been selected and got their appointments too,” said Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Home department S Shukla in a letter to OPSC.Informing that the government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged illegalities, the OSD has requested OPSC to furnish a detailed report on the selection of ASOs to the government for necessary action.

In 2011, the Home department made a requisition to OPSC requesting selection of 800 ASOs for the Secretariat and 11 for the office of the Governor. The Commission issued a notification in October 2012 seeking applications from eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria was that the candidates should be above 21 years of age with upper age limit at 32 as on January 1, 2012 and the minimum qualification should be graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.

The recruitment was stalled as some of the candidates moved the Orissa High Court challenging the 27 per cent reservation for OBC and SEBC candidates in 2015 based on the 2014 order of the Odisha Administrative Tribunal quashing the Odisha Reservation of Posts and Services for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2008.

With the ST/SC Development department bringing a fresh resolution keeping the SEBC reservation at 11.25 pc in government services, the Home department accordingly distributed the vacant posts against different categories.Issuing a revised notification in 2014, the Home department further allowed eligible candidates to apply for the job keeping all the terms and conditions of October 12 advertisement intact.

Some of the ASO petitioners have urged the department to recast the gradation list as per merit.

