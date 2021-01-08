Govt forms panel to recommend reservation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday constituted a high power committee for making necessary recommendation regarding reservation of seats for the students of government high schools in engineering and medical colleges of the State.

The Cabinet on December 28, 2020 had decided to provide reservation to government school students in engineering and medical colleges.The Committee will be headed by retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice AK Mishra. Justice Mishra has earlier been the director of the Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge of the CBI and Registrar General of the Orissa High Court.

Other members of the committee include Vice Chairperson of the Odisha State Higher Education Council Ashok Kumar Das, Director, Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty, Chairperson of the Council of High Secondary Education BS Poonia,and Director, Technical Education and Training G Reghu.

AK Nayak, Joint Secretary to the government in the Skill Development and Technical Education will be the member convenor of the committee.