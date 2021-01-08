STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joshi seeks early production of iron ore from 3 new blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for early commencement of mineral production from three mines allotted to two State-run corporations.

He informed the Chief Minister about the approval of the Centre to the State government’s proposal for allotment of two iron ore mines to Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and one to the newly formed Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (OMECL). He requested the Chief Minister to take expeditious steps to operationalise the three mines by March. 

Apart from meeting the increasing demand of iron ore, early mining of the three ore blocks will boost economy and employment opportunities in the State.Joshi had a separate meeting with Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and senior officials of the government and discussed the roadmap to scale up exploration and mining activities in the State.

The government flagged certain policy issues like changes in the existing laws regulating the mining sector. “I assured them to look into the changes in the Central Act the State is asking for,” Joshi told in a media conference.

Later, the Union Minister visited the State BJP office here and discussed various issues with party leaders. The party leaders brought to his notice about the huge funds lying unutilised in DMF Trust, OMBADC and CSR fund of national PSUs.He said Odisha is the focus State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and funds will be never a constraint for its development. 

