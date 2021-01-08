Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for more than nine months following the outbreak of COVID-19, schools across Odisha reopened partially for Class X and XII students on Friday morning.

There were, however, blatant violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in some schools where the number of students allowed to sit in a classroom exceeded the permissible limit and teachers were seen taking classes with masks pulled down below the chin.

Social distancing norms were openly flouted in Rama Devi Higher Secondary School in the city where 35 to 40 students sat next to one another without maintaining the provision of six feet distance. There was also little enforcement in the school to check whether the students and teachers are wearing masks properly.

Similar lapses were also found in many other schools in the state capital as well as other parts of the state on the first day.

"Our district level nodal officers are visiting different schools to check whether they are complying with the safety norms or not. Those found violating the SOP will face action," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Schools, however, were properly disinfected prior to commencement of classes. Students and staff were also screened with thermal guns to check their body temperature and asked to sanitise hands at the entrance before stepping into the campus, said officials.

"Our monitoring and sanitisation teams reached ahead of schedule time of reopening of gates to ensure all safety measures are in place," said principal of city-based Capital High School Sonamika Ray.

She said only 20 to 25 students are being allowed to sit in each classroom to maintain social distancing. "We have also worked out chart for staggered recess and lunch break," Ray said.

Students also looked excited as it was their first class in physical mode in the 2020-21 academic session.

"Though we were studying online, offline classes are important as they offer more scope for student-teacher interaction and clear doubts. These classes will help us brush up what we have studied at home for the upcoming board exams," said Ananya Das, a Class X student.

As classes will be conducted for 100 days including Saturdays and Sundays to complete the revised syllabus that has been pruned by 30 percent, schools have prepared their timetable accordingly.

The focus on day one in most of the educational institutions, however, was on sensitising students on the dos and don'ts that they need to follow while commuting to school and inside campus to protect themselves and others from catching the virus.

As per the SOP issued by the SME department last week, students will bring water bottles and tiffin boxes with them. They will also not share their study materials and food with anyone.

The government has put restrictions on the sale of eatables within a 100-metre periphery of the school entrance by any outside vendor.

Teachers and students from containment zones will also not be allowed in campuses.

School authorities will also ensure all safety measures in hostels that have reopened from Friday.

Online classes and remote learning will continue to be encouraged and no student will be forced to attend classes

Notably, classes will be held from January 8 to April 26 for Class X and January 8 to April 28 for Class XII/Plus II students as per the revised syllabus. The decision is applicable to all government, aided and private schools affiliated to the CBSE, CISCE and other Boards.