Schools to face action for failing Covid norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools reopening partially for Class X and XII students from Friday, the State government has warned of stringent action against educational institutions that fail to comply with Covid-19 guidelines. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday visited different schools in the State Capital to inspect arrangements put in place for safety of students and staff.

“Preparations for safety of students were satisfactory. Strict action will be taken against the schools for not following Covid norms and SOPs as per the provisions of law laid down by the government,” Dash said.

The district administrations and civic bodies in coordination with the field staff of the department will carry out inspection in schools to ensure that adequate social distancing is maintained. Only 20 to 25 students will be allowed to sit in a classroom. Screening, wearing mask and regular hand washing have been made compulsory on the school premises.

HC reserves fee waiver verdict

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on the school fee waiver row. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar reserved the judgment after concluding hearing on three PILs seeking exemption of tuition fees by the private schools as the State government had declared Covid-19 pandemic as a “disaster”.