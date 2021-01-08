Sole bread-earners no more, families devastated

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a matter of hours, their world came crashing on Wednesday. Losing their sole bread-earners, life of four families took a cruel twist all of a sudden and the mourning members are now unsure what lies ahead of them. Four contract workers, Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55) and Rabindra Sahoo (59) of Construction Colony, Brahmananda Panda (51) of Sector-1 and Abhimanyu Sah (33) of nearby Lathikata block died after being exposed to gas leak at the Coal Chemical Department (CCD) of RSP. The family of 33-year-old victim Abhimnayu Sahu of Lathikata block, is inconsolable.

The youngest among the four deceased workers, Abhimnayu has left behind wife Ranjita and five-year-old daughter Sneha. Holding back her tears, Ranjita could only manage to mumble, “I am devastated and don’t know how to carry the burden of life without my biggest support.” Abhimanyu’s elder brother Chitrasen (55) is a marginal farmer with less than one acre of land. “My brother was earning around `13,000 and managed all expenses of the house.

His wife has been assured of employment, ex gratia of `2.5 lakh from the contract firm, `6 lakh from Provident Fund and lifelong pension. Despite the compensation and employment, life is not going to be the same for her and her young kid,” he said. Chitrasen said he and his family would like Ranjita and her girl to stay under their care. Similar is the situation in 51-year-old victim Brahmananda Panda’s household in Sector- 1 area. Wife Triptimayee said he was toiling daily to feed their family of three including sons Chinmay (25) and Biswamay (16).

“My family has been shattered due to the fault of RS P and the contract firm,” she rued. Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55) has left behind wife Rajani and sons Uma Shankar and Bijay Shankar. Without its backbone, the family is yet to decide how to move on in life. Fifty nine-year-old victim Rabindra Sahoo of Construction Colony is survived by wife and sons Sushant (32) and Prashant (28). Prashant said the compensation amount is too meagre for sustenance.

Sources in trade unions said in case of on-duty death of a RSP contract worker, the dependants are entitled to combined cash compensation of `6-`8 lakh and pension of nearly `11,000. In similar situation, the family of a regular worker of RSP is entitled to death benefits of around `55 lakh and pension. Meanwhile, bodies of three victims were cremated at Vedvyas here on the day. Abhimanyu’s last rites were performed on Wednesday night.