STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sole bread-earners no more, families devastated

The youngest among the four deceased workers, Abhimnayu has left behind wife Ranjita and five-year-old daughter Sneha.

Published: 08th January 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu’s wife and daughter (centre) with other family members | Express

Abhimanyu’s wife and daughter (centre) with other family members | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a matter of hours, their world came crashing on Wednesday. Losing their sole bread-earners, life of four families took a cruel twist all of a sudden and the mourning members are now unsure what lies ahead of them. Four contract workers, Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55) and Rabindra Sahoo (59) of Construction Colony, Brahmananda Panda (51) of Sector-1 and Abhimanyu Sah (33) of nearby Lathikata block died after being exposed to gas leak at the Coal Chemical Department (CCD) of RSP. The family of 33-year-old victim Abhimnayu Sahu of Lathikata block, is inconsolable.

The youngest among the four deceased workers, Abhimnayu has left behind wife Ranjita and five-year-old daughter Sneha. Holding back her tears, Ranjita could only manage to mumble, “I am devastated and don’t know how to carry the burden of life without my biggest support.” Abhimanyu’s elder brother Chitrasen (55) is a marginal farmer with less than one acre of land. “My brother was earning around `13,000 and managed all expenses of the house.

His wife has been assured of employment, ex gratia of `2.5 lakh from the contract firm, `6 lakh from Provident Fund and lifelong pension. Despite the compensation and employment, life is not going to be the same for her and her young kid,” he said. Chitrasen said he and his family would like Ranjita and her girl to stay under their care. Similar is the situation in 51-year-old victim Brahmananda Panda’s household in Sector- 1 area. Wife Triptimayee said he was toiling daily to feed their family of three including sons Chinmay (25) and Biswamay (16).

“My family has been shattered due to the fault of RS P and the contract firm,” she rued. Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55) has left behind wife Rajani and sons Uma Shankar and Bijay Shankar. Without its backbone, the family is yet to decide how to move on in life. Fifty nine-year-old victim Rabindra Sahoo of Construction Colony is survived by wife and sons Sushant (32) and Prashant (28). Prashant said the compensation amount is too meagre for sustenance.

Sources in trade unions said in case of on-duty death of a RSP contract worker, the dependants are entitled to combined cash compensation of `6-`8 lakh and pension of nearly `11,000. In similar situation, the family of a regular worker of RSP is entitled to death benefits of around `55 lakh and pension. Meanwhile, bodies of three victims were cremated at Vedvyas here on the day. Abhimanyu’s last rites were performed on Wednesday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sole bread-earners
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp