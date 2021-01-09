STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation reopens city mosque with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Complying with the Covid safety norms, the mosque authorities requested people to bring prayer mats with them and offer ‘namaz’ at the designated area marked to maintain social distancing. 

Published: 09th January 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

The maximum number of people allowed to gather in a phase is 200. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowing reopening of religious institutions in the city from January 3, the Capital mosque at Unit-IV reopened its gates for prayer with all Covid safety measures and precautions in place. 

The civic body has allowed gathering at the mosque in three phases on Friday and two phases on other days in a week. The maximum number of people allowed to gather in a phase is 200.  

Accordingly, the mosque authorities allowed the faithful for Friday prayers in two phases on the first day and around 400 people attended the Friday ‘namaz’ at the mosque. 

Complying with the Covid safety norms, the mosque authorities requested people to bring prayer mats with them and offer ‘namaz’ at the designated area marked to maintain social distancing. 

“Use of masks has been mandated and those who did not have masks were provided one,” said Capital mosque president Shakilur Rahman. Children below the age of 12 and elderly persons have been requested to offer ‘namaz’ at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp