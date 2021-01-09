Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation reopens city mosque with COVID-19 restrictions in place

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowing reopening of religious institutions in the city from January 3, the Capital mosque at Unit-IV reopened its gates for prayer with all Covid safety measures and precautions in place.

The civic body has allowed gathering at the mosque in three phases on Friday and two phases on other days in a week. The maximum number of people allowed to gather in a phase is 200.

Accordingly, the mosque authorities allowed the faithful for Friday prayers in two phases on the first day and around 400 people attended the Friday ‘namaz’ at the mosque.

Complying with the Covid safety norms, the mosque authorities requested people to bring prayer mats with them and offer ‘namaz’ at the designated area marked to maintain social distancing.

“Use of masks has been mandated and those who did not have masks were provided one,” said Capital mosque president Shakilur Rahman. Children below the age of 12 and elderly persons have been requested to offer ‘namaz’ at home.