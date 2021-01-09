STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi seeks report on 'murders' of 17 BJP men

Published: 09th January 2021 08:33 AM

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of the party Aparajita Sarangi on Friday alleged that 17 BJP leaders and workers have been killed during the last three years and demanded that the government should share a status report of all these murders.

In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on January 6, released on Friday, Sarangi said it is the duty of the police to ensure maintenance of law and order and prevent continued perpetration of such heinous crime as BJP workers cannot be victims of political vendetta. 

“If the state government fails to do so, then it will not be far when we will see West Bengal like scenario in Odisha,” she said.

Sarangi has drawn his attention to the increasing crime rate in Odisha and the disproportionately low conviction rate. Alleging that instances of political violence, especially against BJP workers, have seen an upward trend in the last few years, she listed the names of 15 BJP workers killed during the 2017 panchayat polls and 2019 General Elections.

“The gruesome killings of Kulamani Baral and Divyasing Baral are an unfortunate addition to the list,” Sarangi said and added that in all the cases, either the culprits have not been nabbed or have got bail because of poor investigation.

The Bhubaneswar MP alleged that Odisha fared the worst among the states with an abysmal conviction rate of 5.7 percent in 2018 as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. 

The latest NCRB report of 2019 has placed Odisha at second position among the states to have witnessed the highest number of women molestation cases, she said.

Odisha is the worst as far as child pornography is concerned according to the NCRB 2019 report, she and added, cyber crime has increased by nearly 76 percent in the state in 2019 compared to 2018.

