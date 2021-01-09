BJP gheraoes DGP office demanding Odisha law minister Pratap Jena's arrest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Intensifying its protest against the murder of two party workers, the BJP on Friday gheraoed the office of the DGP demanding immediate arrest of Mahanga MLA and Law Minister Pratap Jena, who is among the 13 accused named in the FIR.

Hundreds of party workers led by state co-in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar took out a rally from Matamath to Buxi Bazar and staged demonstration in front of the DGP office. They also engaged in a scuffle with the police while trying to make their way in.

A delegation of leaders, however, met DGP Abhay and held discussion with him for four hours seeking arrest of all persons including the Law Minister. They raised questions over the inaction of the police in initiating action against Jena even though some of the accused have already been arrested.

“The discussion was not fruitful. We demanded interrogation of all the accused named in the FIR, but the DGP expressed his helplessness,” BJP state president Samir Mohanty said.

The DGP, however, assured that a DIG rank officer would be entrusted with the probe and the investigation will be completed in 10 days, Mohanty said, adding, the protest will be intensified further if police failed to deliver justice.

“The Minister should be brought under the purview of the investigation. He should be removed from the Cabinet and interrogated,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee led by president Niranjan Patnaik visited Nrutang village and met the family of the two deceased BJP leaders. Patnaik said that the deceased Kulamani Baral was with Congress for the last 40 years and joined BJP only in 2018.

Baral exposed corrupt practices of the BJD including the local party representatives which led to his murder, Patnaik stated and alleged that the government is trying to protect culprits and cover up the incident. He also demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.