Businessman held for duping Bank of India branch in Odisha of Rs 2.87 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a businessman for duping the Rourkela branch of Bank of India (BoI) of  Rs 2.87 crore using a clone cheque.

money fraud

The cheque was cleared by the branch officials and deposited in the cash credit account of Pillai. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a businessman for duping the Rourkela branch of Bank of India (BoI) of  Rs 2.87 crore using a clone cheque. He was identified as B Murty Pillai. 

The accused had deposited a cheque of Rs 2.87 crore purportedly issued by M/s Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (KSCMFL) in the bank on November 3, 2020.

The cheque was cleared by the branch officials and deposited in the cash credit account of Pillai. 

However, BOI’s Bangalore LCB branch intimated that the original cheque no 383054 was in the possession of its owner KSCMFL and the one cleared at Rourkela branch was fake.

Investigation revealed that Pillai had transferred Rs 2.6 crore to the accounts of his own company BMP & Sons Construction Pvt Ltd in ICICI Bank and BoI’s Civil Township branch at Rourkela on the same. 

In next three days, the balance amount was also transferred to other accounts by the accused. Pillai was produced in Panposh SDJM court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

