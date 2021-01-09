Cheers and fears as classes resume in Odisha after COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

Apprehension and excitement. These two words summed up the mood of parents, teachers and students as high schools and junior colleges across the state resumed physical classes of Standards X and XII amid elaborate Covid-19 safety measures on Friday.

On the first day, Sundargarh district recorded 30-69 per cent attendance of students. Rourkela’s Uditnagar Government High School witnessed a low attendance of 30 per cent with 93 of 310 Class X students turning up. Similarly, Rourkela Government Junior College at Panposh saw around 47 per cent turnout with 250 of 588 Plus II final year students of Arts, Science and Commerce attending classes. On the day, practical classes also resumed.

A teacher screening temperature of students at

Jeypore high school in Koraput. (Photo | Express)

Headmaster of Kumjharia Government Upgraded High School (KGUHS) in Kuanrmunda block Sanjay Samal said 115 of total 166 students in Class X turned up on the first day. The teaching community in general and majority of parents in the district welcomed the decision, but many cautioned to tread carefully. However, students were excited over attending classes after nearly 10 months. Moushami Ray of KGUHS said she was happy to attend classes after a long gap. With all precautionary arrangements in place, all her apprehensions were put to rest.

Sundargarh chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said, Rapid Antigen Test of teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and junior colleges had started from Thursday. Teams of Rashtriya Bal Kalyan Karyakram would visit educational institutions for regular health check-up of students. In Koraput, 312 high schools and 28 Plus Two colleges reopened classrooms for Class X and XII students in strict adherence to Covid guidelines. A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among both students and their parents over resumption of classes, especially in tribal areas.

Students were allowed inside classrooms after thermal screening and hand sanitation. The students wore masks and were made to sit on desks as per social distancing protocol. Koraput district education officer Ramchandra Nahak said, “We allowed only those students to attend classes whose parents had given consent. The student turnout was 46 per cent on the first day, he added. Kalahandi district recorded a low student turnout at about 20-30 per cent on the day. There are seven high schools in Bhawanipatna town having a total student strength of 846.

However, only 305 students attended classes on the first day. In BM High School, 37 out of total 144 students turned up for classes. The poor attendance was attributed to Covid-19 fear among parents and guardians. District education officer Susant Chopdar said teachers have been asked to convince parents once again to improve attendance. He hoped that the situation will improve by next week. Reopening of school classrooms evoked enthusiastic response from students of Jajpur district. Most of them said they were excited to meet their classmates and teachers after such a long wait.

All 444 high schools in the district resumed classes in adherence to Covid protocols. All high schools except Central Government-run Jawahar Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas reopened for Classes X and XII students in Malkangiri district but the response was lukewarm. Of the total 10,489 students enrolled in Classes X and XII of 149 schools, only 2,497 attended classes on the first day.

