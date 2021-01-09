Enumeration for second phase COVID-19 vaccination begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has started enumeration of beneficiaries for the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the state. The frontline Covid warriors other than the healthcare workers will be covered during the phase.

As decided by the Centre, armed forces, state and central police forces, home guards, personnel of Civil Defence Organisation, disaster management volunteers, prison staff and municipal workers will be vaccinated in the second phase.

Although the state government has proposed to include the elderly persons, pregnant women and people with comorbidities along with the revenue staff involved in containment and surveillance in the phase, no confirmation from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been received.

Earlier, the Centre had intimated the states to cover prioritised age group population above 50 years and persons below 50 years with associated comorbidities after the vaccination of healthcare workers, frontline Covid warriors and people involved in containment measures and law and order are completed.

“The database of the beneficiaries to be administered with Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase is being prepared by the Home, Housing and Urban Development departments. The Health department is awaiting the nod for listing of revenue staff,” said a senior health official.

In the first phase, the state government will vaccinate 3.28 lakh healthcare workers and ICDS functionaries. Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das has demanded to include elected people’s representatives during the first phase.

During a video-conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he urged to consider the Panchayatiraj institution members along with the MPs and MLAs for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the second phase dry run was conducted at 110 health facilities, including 11 private hospitals in the State on Friday.

As many as 2750 healthcare workers participated in the mock vaccination drive in 30 districts and Bhubaneswar.

The dry run was smooth barring a technical glitch during uploading data on Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) in the portal.

WHO WILL BE COVERED?

Armed forces

State and Central police forces

Home guards

Personnel of Civil Defence Organisation

Disaster management volunteers

Prison staff and municipal workers