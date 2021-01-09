STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MECL inks pact for augmenting mineral exploration in Odisha

CMD of Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited Ranjit Rath said the exploration activities in Odisha will be augmented and additional mineral resources will be established. 

Mining, Mineral blocks

The collaboration will also lead to identification of more blocks for auctioning in greenfield and brownfield areas (Representational Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), a Miniratna-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), has inked a pact with Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (OMECL) for augmenting the exploration of rich mineral resources in the state. 

The state government has set up OMECL to strengthen institutional set up for mineral exploration and upscaling exploration activities in new mining sites so that the potential of mining is achieved through scientific exploration of mineral resources. 

Four manganese blocks in Balangir, four bauxite blocks in Rayagada, seven iron ore blocks in Khandadhar and one iron ore block in Thakurani-A have been identified for exploration through OMECL.

As a notified exploration agency, MECL is mandated to undertake detailed exploration of mineral acreages. It currently operates across the country offering integrated mineral exploration services including preparation of geological reports and consultancies to Central and State governments besides the CPSEs. 

CMD of MECL Ranjit Rath said the exploration activities in the State will be augmented and additional mineral resources will be established. 

The collaboration will also lead to identification of more blocks for auctioning in greenfield and brownfield areas.

