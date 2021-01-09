STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical College and Hospital at Bhangabari project faces delay due to coronavirus

The project deadline for both the medical college as well as the hospital was December 18, 2020.

Published: 09th January 2021

The under-construction MCH building

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With the Covid-19 shutdown disrupting work for most part of 2020, completion of the proposed Government Medical College and Hospital at Bhangabari on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna seems a distant reality. 

​Taking off in 2018, the project was targetted to be completed by December 2020.

As per reports, the 100-seat medical college and the 500-bed hospital are being set up across 26.81 acre and 8.17 acre respectively, on a dairy farm site of the Veterinary department alongside NH-26 in Bhangabari. 

The state government allotted Rs 265 crore for the medical college and Tata Project Limited has been entrusted the responsibility of carrying out the work which also includes construction of hostels, staff quarters and other associated infrastructure.

The government signed a memorandum of understanding with Vedanta which is constructing  the hospital with an investment of Rs 100 crores through contract agency Gannon Dunkerley. While foundation stone of the Medical College and hospital was laid in November 2016, construction begun in December 2018. 

But with lockdown halting work for over eight months, work on the college resumed only in November and is 49 per cent complete. The Public Works department (PWD) which is monitoring the work, has asked the chief engineer (R&B) to consider extension of deadline to June 30, 2021.

Moreover, the hospital building attached to the site is also lagging and only 12-15 per cent complete. Reportedly, its construction had also started six months late. On the slow progress, Vedanta sources said they are committed to the project and are speeding up the work. 

With the current pace of work, the project could take up another year. Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission has asked to increase the strength of the hospital from 500 to 650 beds for the 100-seat medical college. 
 

