Odisha Lokayukta orders vigilance probe into 'embankment blast' in Jajpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha on Friday ordered a probe by the State Vigilance in connection with the damage caused to an irrigation embankment in Jajpur district during August floods to cover up corruption and substandard work.

Based on the petition filed by RTI activist Sarbeswar Behura, the anti-corruption panel has asked the Director of Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry to find out whether the breaches occurred in the embankment due to substandard work resulting in washing away of substantial portion.

The probing agency will also ascertain whether the breaches were created in the embankment at the instance of a ruling party MLA and a junior engineer to cover up corruption.

“The vigilance will inquire whether any public servant or person other than public servant had resorted to any corrupt practice in the construction of the embankment. The Director will ensure that the preliminary inquiry under his supervision is conducted by a competent officer not below the rank of SP or ASP having impeccable integrity,” the order stated. The Lokayukta has directed to submit the report within two months.

The next hearing of the matter has been fixed to March 12. Behura had alleged that the embankment road from NH-5 (Gokarneswar) to Budhalinga Majhipada Road was destroyed at Ramapur by explosion of dynamite on August 28 night leading to inundation of standing paddy crops in around 4,000 hectare.