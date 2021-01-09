STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upper Kolab canal bank breached in Odisha, irrigation system comes to grinding halt

As soon as the news spread, the irrigation project authority closed the shutters of Dhanpur distributary system from the main canal and began repair work by putting sand bags in the damaged portion

Published: 09th January 2021 02:23 PM

Kolab irrigation canal breached near Aktaguda (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A major portion of the canal bank under Dhanpur distributary system of the Upper Kolab project breached near Aktaguda, bringing the entire irrigation system to a grinding halt on Saturday.

According to sources, the Upper Kolab project authority began water supply in the Dhanpur distributary system on December 25 and accordingly water was supplied from Jeypore main canal to this distributary to provide irrigation water to about 10000 hectares of land for the ensuing Rabi season.

However, last night a 20-metre canal embankment portion near Aktaguda village was washed away and water spread to non-agricultural land from the breaching portion.

The 10-km Dhanpur distributary canal bank has been weakened, without proper construction work to protect it for several years. Every year such major and minor breaches are reported from the canal system in both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

As soon as the news spread, the irrigation project authority closed the shutters of Dhanpur distributary system from the main canal on Saturday and began the repair work by putting sand bags in the damaged portion. Jeypore Kolab irrigation division executive engineer SK Sahu, who is monitoring the repair work in the damaged portion, said both men and machinery have been engaged.

"We have already taken measures to fill the breaching portion and it will take about two days for completion of the work," Sahu said, adding that the normal water supply in the Dhanpur canal ayacut areas would be restored only after completion of repair work.

