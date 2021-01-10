26 teachers, two students test positive

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The worst fears of parents after sending their wards to schools that reopened on Friday has come true with 26 teachers testing positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati district on Saturday. Two students too have been found Covid-19 positive. As many as 21 of the infected teachers are from Mohana block and the rest were tested at the Covid Centre of the district headquarters hospital.

Gajapati chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Pradeep Patra said 31 persons including 26 teachers and two students tested positive in the last 36 hours. He said the infected persons were asymptomatic and as per the SOP they will be kept in isolation. The CDMO stressed the need to remain vigilant and appealed people not to panic.

As many as 172 high schools and 28 junior colleges were reopened in the State after nine months on Friday. Students and teachers are required to undergo rapid antigen testing as part of the protocol. School and Mass Education department officials, however, said that the tests had been carried out prior to reopening of schools and none had attended classes. The nodal officer and other field staff of the department in Gajapati district have been asked to keep a close eye on safety of students and staff on the campuses.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash also reiterated that as per reports those tested positive had not attended classes. Besides, he said that no student is being forced to come to school and attend classes in physical mode. “In fact, 15 per cent schools are yet to reopen as there was no student turnout, he said.

“Parents’ consent has been mandated for students to attend classes. Those who are not willing to come to school are being encouraged for online education. The average turnout of students in schools across the State remained around 60 per cent on Saturday,” the Minister said. Meanwhile, the development has once again fuelled a sense of fear among parents. Many demanded that all teachers and staff should be tested for Covid immediately so that their status can be known and appropriate steps taken.

“This is a serious situation which cannot be dealt with lightly. It is not only the health of students but the family members are at stake too. Every step should be taken to ensure safety of all - from students to teachers and staff,” said a parent Jyotshna Sahoo.

