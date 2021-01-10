STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A retired doctor opens clinic for Sohela’s poor

Dr Sahu’s clinic is open for patients round-the-clock and there is no fixed consultation fee, writes Mayank Bhusan Pani

Dr Sisir Sahu with a patient I Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH: For the 76-year-old doctor Sisir Sahu from Sohela, social service isn’t merely a catchphrase. It is his way of  life. Since his retirement in 2002, Sahu has been serving the needy and underprivileged patients by treating them  without charging any fixed consultation fee. While some pay him a fee as less as `10, most of the patients get his consultation free of cost.  

During his tenure as a government doctor, Sahu worked across all the blocks in Bargarh as well as served at Balangir for a brief period. After retiring as the Chief Medical Officer of Sohela, he decided to devote his time in serving the sick. And for the purpose, the doctor set up a clinic at his home but he did not charge any money. 

While he never asks for fee, the patients willingly give him some amount which is at times as less as `10 and `20. Even if poor patients do not have money to pay, they are sure that he would not deny them medical advice. While the flow of local patients to his clinic is significant because of his popularity in the area, Sahu gets a lot of patients from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. 

Patients from the other states or districts not only get free consultation and treatment here, but Sahu also gives physician sample medicines as well as conveyance expenses to the poor patients coming from far-off  places. In last 18 years since he began his selfless service, the number of Sahu’s patients has grown tremendously. Apart from Chhattisgarh, Bargarh and Sambalpur, he receives a good number of patients from Jharsuguda,  Sundargarh and Sonepur. 

“For poor people, accessing minimum healthcare is often difficult. If my knowledge and experience can help  them, there’s no greater happiness for me”, says Sahu, adding that he has earned enough to run his family. “Now my children are well settled and support me. So I don’t need to charge my patients anymore. Whatever  fee they give is a token of their love and gratitude towards me,” he says. For the patients, Sahu’s clinic doors are always open. Even at this age, he has no visiting hours for patients.  He credits his wife Chandrarekha for her support in his life’s mission of serving the needy. 

