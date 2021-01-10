STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another slain BJP worker’s wife living in exile

She has since been living in her parent’s house at Nandakishorepur village in Kundi panchayat. 

Published: 10th January 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the murder of BJP leaders Kulamani Baral and Dibyasingh Baral at Nrutanga has triggered a political storm, the widow of another party worker, who was killed in the same village two years back, continues to live in an exiled state since the incident, spending the whole period fearing for her life. Ranjita, the wife of 40-year-old BJP worker Bikash Jena, had left her in-law’s house following his murder in fear of her and their children’s life. She has since been living in her parent’s house at Nandakishorepur village in Kundi panchayat. 

The 35-year-old widow, who works as an anganwadi worker, said, “I am still scared about me and my two minor daughters. I felt unsafe in my in-law’s house at Nrutanga after brutal murder of my husband and hence left the village. Since then, I have been staying with my five-year-old and two-year-old daughters in my parental house.”

On December 13, 2018, Bikash was going to Jankothi village to arrange labourers for harvesting paddy when 10 to 15 miscreants attacked him with stick, iron rod, crowbar and sword over past political rivalry. Critically injured, Bikash was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed, Ranjita recalled. “Though an FIR was filed in Mahanga police station in this connection, instead of arresting the main accused due to their political affiliation, the police nabbed only three co-accused.

As the prime accused involved in my husband’s murder started moving freely in and around the locality, I felt unsafe in my in-law’s house,” Ranjita stated.  “Had the police arrested all the accused involved in my husband’s murder case, the recent double murder would also have not occurred,” she added. Sources said the main accused, who were involved in her husband’s murder case, have committed the recent double murder in Mahanga. “Gross inaction of local police in my husband’s murder case emboldened them to commit the latest crime,” said Ranjita. 

