Breach in Upper Kolab canal, land submerged

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Acres of agricultural land were submerged after a major portion of canal bank under Dhanpur distributary system of Upper Kolab project breached near Aktaguda late on Friday night.

According to sources, the Upper Kolab project authority began water supply in Dhanpur distributary system on December 25 and accordingly water was supplied from Jeypore main canal to this distributary to provide irrigation water to about 10,000 hectares of land for ensuing Rabi season .

However, last night around 20 meter canal embankment near Aktaguda village was washed away and water spread to non agriculture land from the breaching portion. The ten kilometre long Dhanpur distributary canal bank has been weakened, without proper construction work to protect it, for last several years and every year such major and minor breaches are reported from the canal system in both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

As soon as the news spread, the irrigation project authority closed the shutters of Dhanpur distributary system from the main canal on Saturday and began repairs by putting sand bags in the damaged portion.

Executive engineer of Upper Kolab irrigation division SK Sahu, who was monitoring the work in the damaged portion, informed that repair has been geared up by engaging both manual and machinaries.

“We have already taken measures to fill the breach and it will take about two days for completion of works “, Sahu said and added that the normal water supply in the Dhanpur canal ayacut areas would be restored only after completion of repair work.