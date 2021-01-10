British-era navigation channel surfaces at Choudwar  

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: British-era navigation channel connecting Birupa river and the high-level canal in Choudwar has surfaced during land demarcation work by the district administration. Officials came across the stone built channel while cleaning bushes to reclaim government land in Choudwar three days back. The 22-mtr wide and 10.5 km-long channel is believed to be more than 100 years old. It is built of laterite stones joined by a mixture of lime and molasses as adhesive.

While Britishers used the channel for navigation, it’s use came to an end after construction of Birupa bridge in 1975. The channel has been lost since under the dense expanse of bushes and garbage dumps. After cleaning, the channel was found to be in good condition.

The Tourism department in 2016 had released Rs 2 crore for setting up a Biju Patnaik Boating Complex by developing an unused water body over 10 acre of land between Birupa river bank and the high-level canal. Work on the project is underway.

“We wanted to set up a park near the boating complex. While looking for appropriate site, we found a vast area near the proposed complex which was lying unused and in filthy condition with locals using it for defecation. The channel lied within,” said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

While cleaning up the area, officials of the Choudwar Municipality and Mahanadi Irrigation North division discovered the dead canal which was earlier used for navigation. “This was earlier referred to as Launch Land and launches used to anchor and navigate through the canal”, said the Collector, adding that the water channel would be revived and used for boating purpose.

Encroachments and wild vegetation from the 48 acre area, including 30 acre on canal side and 18 acre on Birupa side, have been removed and will be utilised in setting up a world class recreation centre, water sports and rowing activities, he said. The Water Resources, Tourism and H&UD departments will jointly take up the work.

HERITAGE LINK

DIMENSION

22-meter wide and 10.5 km-long

CONSTRUCTION

Made of laterite stones joined using a mixture of lime and molasses as adhesive

PURPOSE

Britishers used the channel for navigation but it’s use came to an end after construction of Birupa bridge in 1975