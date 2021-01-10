Century-old pond stares at extinction amid neglect

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At a time when civic bodies across the State are reviving natural water bodies for wetland conservation, a century-old pond in Malkangiri town is on the verge of extinction due to neglect and lack of maintenance. Situated just 50-metre away from the Collector’s office on the other side of the main road, the natural Bondabakuliguda pond is now a dumping yard for garbage and a site for anti-social activities.

Replete with weeds and solid waste due to discharge of waste water from sewer lines, the water body is also subjected to encroachment by locals. Almost more than 70 per cent of the water body is choked with silt and muck.

For the last 20 years, the municipality has been in charge of the pond maintenance. As per accounts of municipality authorities, around Rs 47 lakhs under Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) have been spent on the pond beautification over the last three years but the work reportedly has been substandard and of little use. Sources in the civic body said not much has been done apart from placing of iron park bench chairs and a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik which was erected in 2019.

While the statue was meant to add to the aesthetic value of the pond premises, lax management by authorities concerned has offset it. Now, liquor bottles dot the surrounding space. Sources said in the absence of proper fencing, the site has also become a haven for miscreants during night hours.

Malkangiri municipality executive officer Trishul Mardi said tender had been floated earlier but there were no bidders. “We have again floated a tender of Rs 1.5 crore under Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) for the beautification of the pond in December last year. Works will begin once the tender is finalised,” he told TNIE.