Cold wave condition set to return in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : After a rise in minimum temperature over the last five days, the cold wave condition is likely to return to Odisha from next week. Minimum temperature is expected to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next two days in interior parts of the State.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree to 3 degree gradually in coastal districts. “There will be no large change in minimum temperature in Odisha during the next two days. The night temperature will remain above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at many places in interior districts and above normal by 2 to 3 degree at many places in coastal districts during the period.

Thereafter, the minimum temperature is expected to dip in the State”, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas. Only five places recorded minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius or less on Saturday. Daringbadi was the coldest at 11 degree Celsius followed by Koraput (11.2), Phulbani (11.5), Bhawanipatna (13.6) and Malkangiri (15). Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 15.8 degree and 16.8 degree minimum temperature respectively on Saturday.

Biswas attributed the rise in temperature to the easterly winds blowing towards Odisha and moisture incursion into the State from the Bay of Bengal. Minimum temperature will dip as dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds will start blowing towards the State after two days, he added. Meanwhile, the Met office has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in different parts of the State on Sunday and Monday morning.

“Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday morning. Similarly, dense fog is expected at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Boudh between Sunday and Monday morning,” said Biswas.