STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cold wave condition set to return in Odisha

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree to 3 degree gradually in coastal districts.

Published: 10th January 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  After a rise in minimum temperature over the last five days, the cold wave condition is likely to return to Odisha from next week. Minimum temperature is expected to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next two days in interior parts of the State.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree to 3 degree gradually in coastal districts. “There will be no large change in minimum temperature in Odisha during the next two days. The night temperature will remain above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at many places in interior districts and above normal by 2 to 3 degree at many places in coastal districts during the period.

Thereafter, the minimum temperature is expected to dip in the State”, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas. Only five places recorded minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius or less on Saturday. Daringbadi was the coldest at 11 degree Celsius followed by Koraput (11.2), Phulbani (11.5), Bhawanipatna (13.6) and Malkangiri (15). Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 15.8 degree and 16.8 degree minimum temperature respectively on Saturday.

Biswas attributed the rise in temperature to the easterly winds blowing towards Odisha and moisture incursion into the State from the Bay of Bengal. Minimum temperature will dip as dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds will start blowing towards the State after two days, he added. Meanwhile, the Met office has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in different parts of the State on Sunday and Monday morning. 

“Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday morning. Similarly, dense fog is expected at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Boudh between Sunday and Monday morning,” said Biswas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp