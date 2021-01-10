STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake sauce unit busted

A team, led by Barachana IIC PB Rout, detained the owner of the unit while samples of sauce were seized. The unit was operational since last several months. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As manufacturing units of fake and spurious edibles in Cuttack are being busted every other day, Barachana police laid hands on a fake sauce manufacturing unit at Kundala village on Saturday during a raid in the village. 

The sauce manufactured at the unit was reportedly being sent to different places in the state. 

