Fake sauce unit busted

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As manufacturing units of fake and spurious edibles in Cuttack are being busted every other day, Barachana police laid hands on a fake sauce manufacturing unit at Kundala village on Saturday during a raid in the village.

A team, led by Barachana IIC PB Rout, detained the owner of the unit while samples of sauce were seized. The unit was operational since last several months. The samples have been sent to a government laboratory for examination. Police said action will be initiated against the owner basing on the report.

The sauce manufactured at the unit was reportedly being sent to different places in the state.