Ganja smugglers use beacon on vehicle, held

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Orkel police on Friday seized 100 kg ganja from three smugglers who used a beacon on their vehicle to mislead the police.

The vehicle was intercepted on Balimela-Nakamamundi road and three persons from Bihar were held in this connection. A team of police personnel led by SI Millan Majumdar were on patrol when they intercepted an Innova, fitted with a blue beacon and a sticker mentioning ‘police escort’ on it, coming from Nakamamundi.

During search, the contraband was recovered from the vehicle. While three persons, Raju Khalifa (24) of Maujipur village within Fatuha police limits, Rajiv Kumar (26) of Saristabad within Patna police limits and Akash Kumar (26) of Mujafarnagar village within Padu police limits in Bihar were held, another passenger managed to escape. All the accused have been booked under NDPS Act.