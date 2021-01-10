High Court notice to Centre over amended Motor Vehicles Act

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the Central government on a PIL challenging the time limit of six months from the date of accident for filing of application for compensation by victims under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 had provided limitation of a period of six months for filing a claim petition, but at the same time provided that the Claims Tribunal may entertain the application after expiry of the period but not later than 12 months.

However, the amended Act took away the authority of the Claims Tribunal to entertain an application filed after six months even if it is established that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing it in time. Ananga Kumar Otta of Badchana area in Jajpur district had filed the PIL.

The petition sought quashing of the restriction without any relaxation introduced in the Act which came into force on August 9, 2019. Advocate Susant Kumar Dash argued the case for Otta when the petition was taken up for hearing through video conference on Wednesday.

The bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BR Sarangi issued notices returnable within eight weeks to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, while posting the matter to May 3.

The bench expected the petitioner to file rejoinder if any to the reply by the respondents by then. “The amendment seems to be thoroughly illogical and unacceptable. The right of the victim of road accident to get the compensation cannot be said as a bounty. Such right gets crystallised no sooner the accident takes place,” the petitioner contended.