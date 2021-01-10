Not punctual? VIMSAR readies to crack the whip

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Any delay in reporting to duty on time will now be registered as “absent” at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of the Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. The Heads of Departments (HoDs) have been entrusted with the responsibility.

With lack of punctuality by doctors and faculty turning into a problem, VIMSAR, Burla decided to tighten the rules and the decision was adopted in a meeting of the HoDs of the premier healthcare institute recently. During the meeting director of the institute Lalit Meher asked all HoDs to submit the attendance registers of doctors to the office of the Dean by 10 am. If any doctor or faculty member fails to report for duty by 10 am, he/she will be marked absent by the respective HoDs.

The decision was taken after complaints kept pouring in from patients about doctors not attending OPDs on time. The issue was even raised during the executive body meeting of the institute on December 17 last year. Meher suggested all HoDs to be proactive and hold a departmental meeting of the faculties of their respective departments in this regard.

The HoDs were also asked to seek explanation from the defaulters and intimate the same to the medical superintendent, dean and the director. They were instructed to submit the list of faculty members along with their designation and mobile number to the director’s office. As per the resolution, HoDs will also be required to submit OPD and emergency duty lists of doctors to the director’s office every month.

