Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 64.98 crore

Published: 10th January 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik owned movable and immovable properties worth Rs 64.98 crore by March 31, 2020, which is around Rs 71 lakh more than the previous year.

As per the declaration made by the CM, his total assets stood at Rs 64,98,19764.1 which includes movable property worth Rs 13,404,503.1 and immovable inherited properties valued at Rs 63,64,15,261.

The Chief Minister had declared assets worth 64.26 crore which included the movable property of Rs 23,26,554.52 and the immovable inherited property was valued at over Rs 63,64,15,261. Deposits in several bank accounts of the Chief Minister have increased from Rs 60.45 lakh last year to Rs 1.31 crore this year.

According to the property statement, CM Patnaik owns an Ambassador car of 1980 model which has been valued at around Rs 8,905 and he possesses jewellery worth around Rs 2,89,587. 

Besides, he has farmland and building in an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad valued at Rs 10,75,51,071, as per the valuation done in March, 2017.

He owns 50 percent share of his ancestral property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi valued at Rs 43,36,18,000. 

The BJD president also owns two-third share of Naveen Niwas worth over Rs 9,52,46,190.

Naveen also has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore which he had taken as an advance against the sale of farmland at Faridabad for which an agreement was signed on September 18, 2019.

