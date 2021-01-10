STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Primary teachers to be roped in to take classes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Given the social distancing norms being followed in schools for students and resultant increase in number of classrooms for each batch,  the School and Mass Education department has decided to engage primary teachers to help tutor students gearing up for the upcoming matriculation examination.   
Basing on the department’s instructions, district education officer Pratap Sarangi on January 5 asked the block education officers to deploy elementary teachers having bachelors and BEd degrees to ensure quality and uninterrupted teaching in high schools. The initiative aims at preparing students with the help of enough number of teachers for the examinations by conducting classes for at least 110 days. 

As many as 685 teacher posts are vacant in 356 government and government-aided high schools of Sundargarh district. Due to pandemic induced compulsions like maintaining physical distancing, only 20-25 students are being allowed to sit in a classroom therefore needing twice the number of teachers to impart education. However, apprehensions are being raised about the efficacy of the move as the elementary teachers lack the experience and expertise to teach students of Class X. 

Former Sundargarh unit president of Odisha Secondary Schools Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) Rashmit Sarangi said the decision is unlikely to benefit students. “But something is better than nothing. Enough time has been lost due to the pandemic and online classes apparently did not help,” he said. 
OSSTA secretary Santosh Nayak said outcome of the initiative would not be satisfactory.

He said elementary teachers may be capable to take high school classes but they lack the experience and expertise to prepare students for the Board examinations with little time to spare. Moreover the elementary teachers are not acquainted with the revised question pattern.

Stating that OSSTA has urged the government to avail the services of retired government teachers for at least three months, Nayak said continuous classes without break for three months would also mentally and physically exhaust both students and teachers.   Meanwhile, elementary teacher Janardhan Behura said lack of experience will be a challenge for teachers like him. 

