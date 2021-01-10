STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

The importance of being Angul   

This central district is responsible for illuminating half the country and meets the dry fuel requirements of several states.

Published: 10th January 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul holds a central place in Odisha and it needs no emphasis. This central district is responsible for illuminating half the country and meets the dry fuel requirements of several states.
The rich coal belt is home to a super thermal power plant, a mega aluminum facility and a steel giant which are among the jewels in its crown. Needless to say, if Angul feels any law and order jolt, its ripples can be felt in farthest parts of the country as has been evident in the past.

Talcher coalfield is one of the four richest in the country producing more than 80 million tonne coal annually. It now targets to reach 100 million tonne mark this year. It feeds coal to power plants located in states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh,Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Haryana besides Odisha. Every day, around 40 rakes are transported by rail routes to power plants in these states from Talcher to run their power plants. 

This is besides the road transport of coal which meets demands of the domestic industries of Odisha.
The State receives about Rs  1000 crore as royalty from coal every year, according to a report. The Indian Railways also generates an income of over Rs  5000 crore per annum by coal transportation. That’s how Angul’s coal contributes to the exchequer. 

Then comes real ‘power.’ The 3000 mega watt coal-fired Talcher Super thermal power plant, owned by NTPC at Kaniha, does not just provide power to Odisha but also illuminates 17 Indian states. Any problem in the plant has its impact on the consuming states including four southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry.  Similarly, the 460 MW Talcher Thermal power station of NTPC supplies all its power to Odisha. It provides the cheapest power to the State.

Angul also is home to the National Aluminum Company (NALCO), the Navratna PSU, which operates here with its smelter and power plants. The smelter’s annual capacity is 4.6 million tonne where as the total installed capacity of the power plant stands at 1200 MW. Nalco also now has rolled out ambitious expansion plan entailing a cost of about Rs  30,000 crore in the coming years. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, one of the leading steelmakers in India, has set up Odisha’s largest steel plant at Angul. 

The 6 MTPA mega steel complex not only occupies a pride of place in Angul district, it also is a milestone in India’s steel sector. The Naveen Jindal-led company has pioneered production of DRI/steel via coal gasification process, first time in the World. It uses indigenous coal and is indeed a showcase of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.  Built with an investment of about Rs  45,000 crore, the mega steel plant has created more than 50,000 direct and indirect employment in the district. JSPL, as a responsible corporate organisation, also actively contributes towards social and economic development of the district through its innovative social interventions under corporate social responsibilities (CSR). 

The Kishori Express programme, which helped significantly reduce anaemia among adolescent girls in Angul, is now being implemented in Haryana under Transformation of Aspirational Districts programme by Government of India.  As per the recent presentation on JSPL’s roadmap for 2030 by its Chairman Naveen JIndal before Union Steel and PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the company plans to increase capacity of Angul Steel Plant to 25.2 MTPA which will make it the biggest single location steel plant in the world. With this, Angul will have a key role in achieving India’s envisioned capacity of 300 MTPA by 2030. This will also contribute large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities in Angul as well as in Odisha. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp