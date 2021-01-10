STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Where did Athagarh cases vanish?

Cuttack district administration on Friday declared Khanduali village under Athagarh block as a containment zone after 16 villagers tested positive for Covid-19.  

Published: 10th January 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Cuttack district administration on Friday declared Khanduali village under Athagarh block as a containment zone after 16 villagers tested positive for Covid-19.  On Saturday, the Health and Family Welfare department in its daily release indicated that only six persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district on January 8, the day when the village was declared a containment zone.

Of the number, five belonged to Cuttack city and only one from the district. Where did the Athagarh cases vanish? The number of cases on January 7, officially released by the department, was five including two each in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and Athagarh. The previous day on January 6, it was 12, including six from CMC and five from Athagarh and 11 on January 5 comprising five from CMC and one from Athagarh.   

While there is absolutely no co-relation between the cases shared by the district administration and the Health department, it has exposed a serious number fudging by the Health department. Health experts alleged that the State government seems to have adopted a new strategy to create an impression that the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the decline. 

“Reduce the number of testing, fudge figures and declare some of those who have underlying diseases and die of Covid as non-Covid deaths. This has become the strategy to show that the situation is under control,” they claimed.Allegations of data manipulation have been raised from the time the pandemic began to spread in the State around August. At one point, the government was even forced to stop announcing the number of fatalities due to other underlying diseases. 

Where did Athagarh cases vanish?

Though, so far more than 500 people have died due to comorbidities, the official figure shows only 53. 
 “It is surprising that public health officials are deliberately making things look better than they are. The way the department reports data makes it harder to understand what the current situation is. It will not only make things worse, but also compound the problem,” pointed out noted epidemiologist Dr TM Mohapatra.  
Sources said a total 150 villagers of Khanduali had undergone Covid-19 test and 16 tested positive for the virus while reports of 43 are awaited. Athagarh Sub-Collector Ajambar Mohanty said that the infected villagers are in home isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp