By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Cuttack district administration on Friday declared Khanduali village under Athagarh block as a containment zone after 16 villagers tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, the Health and Family Welfare department in its daily release indicated that only six persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district on January 8, the day when the village was declared a containment zone.

Of the number, five belonged to Cuttack city and only one from the district. Where did the Athagarh cases vanish? The number of cases on January 7, officially released by the department, was five including two each in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and Athagarh. The previous day on January 6, it was 12, including six from CMC and five from Athagarh and 11 on January 5 comprising five from CMC and one from Athagarh.

While there is absolutely no co-relation between the cases shared by the district administration and the Health department, it has exposed a serious number fudging by the Health department. Health experts alleged that the State government seems to have adopted a new strategy to create an impression that the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the decline.

“Reduce the number of testing, fudge figures and declare some of those who have underlying diseases and die of Covid as non-Covid deaths. This has become the strategy to show that the situation is under control,” they claimed.Allegations of data manipulation have been raised from the time the pandemic began to spread in the State around August. At one point, the government was even forced to stop announcing the number of fatalities due to other underlying diseases.

Where did Athagarh cases vanish?

Though, so far more than 500 people have died due to comorbidities, the official figure shows only 53.

“It is surprising that public health officials are deliberately making things look better than they are. The way the department reports data makes it harder to understand what the current situation is. It will not only make things worse, but also compound the problem,” pointed out noted epidemiologist Dr TM Mohapatra.

Sources said a total 150 villagers of Khanduali had undergone Covid-19 test and 16 tested positive for the virus while reports of 43 are awaited. Athagarh Sub-Collector Ajambar Mohanty said that the infected villagers are in home isolation.