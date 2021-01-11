Make Odisha number one State, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to BJP cadres

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Steel and PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon people to strive and make Odisha the number one state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a meeting at the BJP office where hundreds of BJD and Congress workers joined the national party, he said, partymen should not just try to be MP or MLA but must work for betterment of people and strengthen the hands of the PM.

BJP will become number one in the district in future as vote share in last poll has increased despite not getting a single seat out of five, he said.

Pradhan who held a meeting of MCL officials at Talcher earlier in the day said he was informed that Talcher Coalfield is targeting to produce 100 million tonne coal whereas Coal India looks to 600 million tonne in the current fiscal.

Similarly, Jindal Steel and Power Limited is ramping up capacity of its steel plant in Angul district from the 6 MTPA to 25.2 MTPA.

The Union Minister said he had written to Union Mines Minister to raise the annual aluminum production capacity of Nalco to 1 million tonne from the present level of 4.6 lakh tonne.

He urged party workers to keep an eye on implementation of the district mineral fund (DMF) which has been created for the weaker sections of the society.

Former MP Rudra Narayan Pany, district BJP chief Dilleswar Pradhan, party leaders Pratap Pradhan, Asoke Mahanty, Kalanadi Samal and Jajati Pattnaik were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Pradhan visited his native village and offered prayers to his family deity. He was also accorded a warm welcome during his visit.