Odisha: Admin comes to help of Samnath Khilla’s widow

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two days after poverty-stricken Samnath Khilla, resident of Saptadhara village in Khairput block limits, ended his life after allegedly selling his four-month-old son, the district administration extended a helping hand to his wife Kuni on Sunday.

Block development officer (BDO) of Khairput Hruda Ranjan Sahoo accompanied by other officials rushed to Saptadhara village and assured all support to Samnath’s widow.

The officials handed her three sons to child welfare committee (CWC) and made arrangements for Kuni, her dependent mother and daughter to stay in the old age home at Govindpalli.

The administration also promised to provide Kuni a house under Indira Awas Yojana, widow pension and more rice under PDS.

Distraught over selling his four-year-old son Raja, Samnath had committed suicide on Friday. He had sold the boy to an acquaintance outside Khairput for Rs 4,000.

After Samnath’s death, Kuni had sought help of the government for taking care of her kids.

