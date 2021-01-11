STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das's 80 vehicles worth Rs 24 crore

Before 2019 polls, Naba Kishore Das's total assets were estimated at Rs  33 crore with a liability of over Rs 21 crore.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  One of the richest ministers in the Naveen Patnaik government, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das owns a whopping 80 vehicles which are valued at Rs 24.69 crore.

The vehicles owned by the minister includes a Mercedes Benz valued at over Rs  1.96 crore. The minister owned 60 vehicles previous year.

Das has a deposit of over Rs 28.59 lakh at different banks at Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and other places while having fixed deposits of over Rs 67.25 lakh. 

According to the property statement declared by Das, he has jewellery worth Rs 1,98,450 besides a rifle, revolver and gun valued at Rs 1,97,500.

Besides, he owns immovable property worth over Rs 1.81 crore including land valued at Rs 92.3 lakh and buildings worth Rs 89.2 lakh.

Similarly, his spouse owns immovable property worth Rs 1.74 crore in the shape of deposits, fixed deposits, shares and policies of Life Insurance Corporation and other institutions.

The Minister’s son also has deposits and fixed deposits worth Rs  60.59 lakh and Rs  5.64 lakh respectively.

Before 2019 polls, his total assets were estimated at Rs  33 crore with a liability of over Rs 21 crore, as per ADR Election Watch.

The highlight of property statement of Bikram Keshari Arukha is that he owns jewellery worth Rs  17.53 lakh besides having deposits of Rs  1.88 crore in different banks.

The minister has also made investments worth Rs  38.15 lakh in shape of insurance policies. The minister also owns landed property of over Rs  57 lakh.

Law Minister Pratap Jena has declared movable and immovable properties worth Rs 10.35 crore in his property statement for 2019-20. 

The minister owns immovable property of Rs  1.96 crore including Rs  82.31 lakh in the name of his spouse and Rs  10.07 lakh in the name of his daughter.

The minister also owns landed property worth over Rs  7.67 crore. In his previous statement, the minister had shown movable and immovable assets worth over Rs  9.92 crore.

Minister of state for home and industries Dibya Shankar Mishra has declared movable and immovable property worth over Rs 7.31 crore which includes landed property of over Rs 5 crore and buildings worth over Rs  1.3 crore. The movable property of the minister includes two vehicles worth over Rs  16 lakh.

