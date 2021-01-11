Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee slams Centre over Netaji panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has alleged that the Centre has neglected the State in selection of panel members for the high-level committee to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Congress spokesperson Nishikant Mishra alleged that only three members from Odisha have been included in the 85-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the BJP has selected 26 from West Bengal which sends out a clear signal that it has prepared the list with an eye on elections in the neighbouring state.

While a sarpanch from Rajasthan is part of the panel, the MLA from Cuttack, the city which happens to be the birthplace of Netaji, is not a part of it, Mishra said and demanded inclusion of 25 people from different sections of society in the panel.

BJP leader Prithiviraj Harichandan asked the Congress leaders not to play politics with issues concerning freedom fighters.

Man dies in mishap

Bhubaneswar: A man died in a road accident at CRPF square under Nayapalli police limits on Sunday evening. Deepak Mishra of Bhadrak district was going on a two-wheeler when he collided with another motorist in the area. Both of them were rushed to a hospital but Mishra succumbed to his injuries.