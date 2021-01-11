STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to roll out COVID vaccine at 160 sites

Odisha government identified 160 session sites in 30 districts and five ULBs for kickstarting the COVID vaccination drive.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha government on Sunday identified 160 session sites in 30 districts and five urban local bodies (ULBs) for kickstarting the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 as planned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The vaccination centres include medical college and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, post-partum centres, CHCs, PHCs, urban CHCs and PHCs and private hospitals.

Although the date of arrival of the vaccine is yet to be announced, sources said 160 sites from Odisha are among the 5,000 session sites selected across the country for rolling out of Covid-19 vaccine.  

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, “Around 100 persons will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day. Necessary arrangements have been made. The vaccine stores and the cold chain up to the session sites are ready. We are awaiting for the arrival of the vaccine,” he said. 

The highest 10 sites have been identified in Mayurbhanj district followed by eight each in Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri, seven each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, six each in Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Sundargarh and five each in Balasore, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput and Sambalpur.

Similarly, the vaccination will be launched in four session sites each in Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh, three each in Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Malkangiri and Nuapada and two each in Angul, Deogarh and Sonepur.

This apart, five sites have been selected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, three each in Cuttack and Berhampur and two each in Rourkela and Sambalpur for vaccination of healthcare workers.

The technical snags detected during the dry run have been resolved. Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the healthcare workers, who will be vaccinated, will come to the session sites after they get system generated information.

“Over 3.28 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled in the Co-WIN portal, which will send message automatically mentioning the name of site. Initially, 160 sites have been selected and the numbers may increase latter,” he added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the detailed plan for rolling out of the drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus Odisha COVID Vaccine COVID Vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp