Odisha to roll out COVID vaccine at 160 sites

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Sunday identified 160 session sites in 30 districts and five urban local bodies (ULBs) for kickstarting the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 as planned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The vaccination centres include medical college and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, post-partum centres, CHCs, PHCs, urban CHCs and PHCs and private hospitals.

Although the date of arrival of the vaccine is yet to be announced, sources said 160 sites from Odisha are among the 5,000 session sites selected across the country for rolling out of Covid-19 vaccine.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said, “Around 100 persons will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day. Necessary arrangements have been made. The vaccine stores and the cold chain up to the session sites are ready. We are awaiting for the arrival of the vaccine,” he said.

The highest 10 sites have been identified in Mayurbhanj district followed by eight each in Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri, seven each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, six each in Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Sundargarh and five each in Balasore, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput and Sambalpur.

Similarly, the vaccination will be launched in four session sites each in Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh, three each in Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Malkangiri and Nuapada and two each in Angul, Deogarh and Sonepur.

This apart, five sites have been selected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, three each in Cuttack and Berhampur and two each in Rourkela and Sambalpur for vaccination of healthcare workers.

The technical snags detected during the dry run have been resolved. Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the healthcare workers, who will be vaccinated, will come to the session sites after they get system generated information.

“Over 3.28 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled in the Co-WIN portal, which will send message automatically mentioning the name of site. Initially, 160 sites have been selected and the numbers may increase latter,” he added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the detailed plan for rolling out of the drive.