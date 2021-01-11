Orissa HC stays Odisha Human Rights Commission order on compensation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has stayed an Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) order for payment of compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to two persons ‘wrongfully’ jailed on the charge of killing a boy, who returned home alive after two years.

On November 9, 2020, the OHRC had issued the order while recommending recovery of the compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh from the salary of Prakash Kumar Karna, former IIC of Paikamal police station, who had arrested the duo.

The Court imposed restriction on the order while issuing notice to the OHRC, Home Secretary and the DGP in response to a petition filed by Prakash, who is now IIC of Thelkoloi police station in Sambalpur district.

The single judge bench of Justice CR Dash said, “As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be stay of operation of the impugned order of the OHRC dated November 11, 2020 till the next date”. Justice Dash directed for listing of the matter after notice service return from the respondents. The petition contended that the OHRC had passed the order on the basis of “an erroneous appreciation of the factual matrix of the case.”

The Commission had mechanically without application of mind allowed the enquiry report as the basis to adjudge him guilty of perfunctory investigation, the petition contended.

Besides, the case against Halu Gurla and Raghab Naik is pending trial and investigation has not yet attained finality, the petition further contended.

As per case records, Jitu Dandasena of Piplipali village under Paikamal police limits in Bargarh district had gone missing on December 7, 2016.

During the course of investigation, police arrested Halu and Raghab of Bargarh town on December 24, 2016 on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The two were later sent to jail. However, Dandasena returned home in 2018.